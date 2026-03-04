MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Trading 15.2% Higher – Here’s Why

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.90 and last traded at GBX 5.47. 941,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,865,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75.

The company has a market cap of £7.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -577.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.60.

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

