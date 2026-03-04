Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 223202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MITK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MITK

Mitek Systems Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $697.93 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.67%.The firm had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 million. Research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,717,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,315,000 after buying an additional 198,068 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,009,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,919,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,252,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,352,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 271,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MITK) is a software company specializing in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitek develops and licenses patented technology that enables organizations to securely capture, authenticate and process identity documents, checks and other physical media using smartphones and other digital devices. Its platforms leverage advanced image processing, machine learning and biometrics to streamline customer onboarding and prevent fraud in real time.

The company’s core offerings include mobile check deposit and deposit automation tools for financial institutions, as well as identity verification and authentication services for banks, fintechs, insurers and government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.