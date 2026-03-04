Michele Lau Sells 2,725 Shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,530. This represents a 45.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $988.17. 213,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,188. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $875.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $812.05. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $621.88 and a 12 month high of $999.00. The company has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $966.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.