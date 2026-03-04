Michael Reed Webb Sells 954 Shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Stock

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $106,189.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,767.39. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 19th, Michael Reed Webb sold 1,197 shares of Rogers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $127,181.25.

ROG stock opened at $110.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.32. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 0.36. Rogers Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $112.81.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. Rogers had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Rogers has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Rogers by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth about $4,345,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROG. Zacks Research cut Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Rogers from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

