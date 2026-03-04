Michael Lynch-Bell Buys 140,000 Shares of Little Green Pharma (ASX:LGP) Stock

Little Green Pharma Ltd (ASX:LGP – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lynch-Bell bought 140,000 shares of Little Green Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of A$15,400.00.

Little Green Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Get Little Green Pharma alerts:

About Little Green Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Little Green Pharma Ltd engages in the cultivation, production, and distribution of medicinal cannabis products in Australia and internationally. It offers dried cannabis flower medicines, cannabis oils, tinctures, capsules, and APIs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Little Green Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Little Green Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.