MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE CXE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. 13,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,457. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE: CXE) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund achieves this objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations, which may include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal securities issued by state and local governments throughout the United States.

The trust focuses on both investment-grade and below-investment-grade municipal securities, aiming to capture wider spreads in the high-yield segment of the municipal bond market.

