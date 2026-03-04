Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Up 8.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.91 and last traded at $96.3330. Approximately 75,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 679,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.03.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -169.75, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $232.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,566,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,900,675. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard L. Lance sold 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $429,951.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,662.56. This represents a 15.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,701 shares of company stock valued at $33,069,685. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 53.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company’s products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury’s offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

