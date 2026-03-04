Mcdonald Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 155.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 81.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $338.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.46. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $264.10 and a fifty-two week high of $345.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.78.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $279.00 to $259.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Chubb from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,683.80. The trade was a 70.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

