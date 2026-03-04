Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total transaction of $4,542,654.75. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,202.10. This trade represents a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Erste Group Bank upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.20.

Linde Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Linde stock opened at $501.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $457.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.65. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $510.65.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

About Linde

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

