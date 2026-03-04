MaxsMaking (NASDAQ:MAMK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MaxsMaking (NASDAQ:MAMK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter.

MaxsMaking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAMK remained flat at $13.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 264,600 shares of the stock traded hands. MaxsMaking has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

MaxsMaking Company Profile

MaxsMaking Inc is a manufacturer of customized consumer goods. It offers a wide range of customizable products such as backpacks, shopping bags, aprons and other promotional items. MaxsMaking Inc is based in SHANGHAI.

