MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,007,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,391,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 6.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,817,000 after acquiring an additional 102,072 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,479,000 after acquiring an additional 138,269 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 11.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 2.0% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 747,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Down 1.2%

MasTec stock opened at $300.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $310.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.60. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTZ. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $264.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $270.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

Key MasTec News

Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record quarter, stronger guidance and backlog expansion: MasTec beat Q4 estimates (EPS $2.07 vs. $1.94 est.; revenue $3.94B vs. $3.71B est.), raised FY‑2026 outlook and reported an expanded infrastructure backlog — a direct driver of analyst optimism and buying interest. Read More.

Record quarter, stronger guidance and backlog expansion: MasTec beat Q4 estimates (EPS $2.07 vs. $1.94 est.; revenue $3.94B vs. $3.71B est.), raised FY‑2026 outlook and reported an expanded infrastructure backlog — a direct driver of analyst optimism and buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Heavy analyst upgrades and price-target lifts: Multiple firms bumped ratings and targets (examples: Citigroup, Truist, Cantor Fitzgerald, Robert W. Baird, KeyCorp, DA Davidson, TD Cowen), pushing consensus upside and supporting the rally. Read More.

Heavy analyst upgrades and price-target lifts: Multiple firms bumped ratings and targets (examples: Citigroup, Truist, Cantor Fitzgerald, Robert W. Baird, KeyCorp, DA Davidson, TD Cowen), pushing consensus upside and supporting the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fundamental momentum recognized by screens: Zacks highlighted MTZ’s growth and momentum characteristics, which can attract style-driven and momentum investors. Read More.

Fundamental momentum recognized by screens: Zacks highlighted MTZ’s growth and momentum characteristics, which can attract style-driven and momentum investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Fresh 52‑week high / sector comparison: MTZ recently hit a new one‑year high and has outpaced many construction peers year‑to‑date, which is notable but increases expectations for continued execution. Read More.

Fresh 52‑week high / sector comparison: MTZ recently hit a new one‑year high and has outpaced many construction peers year‑to‑date, which is notable but increases expectations for continued execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Technical and valuation caution: Analysts and commentators note MTZ’s premium valuation (elevated EV/EBITDA and P/E on forward numbers) and overbought technical indicators, which can prompt short‑term profit taking and explain the intra‑day pullback. Read More.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.