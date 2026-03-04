Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.64. The company has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

