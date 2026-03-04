Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE UBER opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.64. The company has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.22.
- Positive Sentiment: Uber and Joby partnership — Uber launched “Uber Air” powered by Joby, letting riders book Joby’s all‑electric eVTOL air taxis through the Uber app as Joby advances FAA certification and prepares a Dubai debut. This extends Uber’s long‑term TAM into urban air mobility and is being viewed as a growth and differentiation catalyst. Uber Enters Into a New Deal With Joby on Electric Air Taxis
- Positive Sentiment: Grocery expansion in Canada — Uber Eats struck a deal with T&T Supermarket to offer grocery delivery across Canada, reinforcing Eats’ push into higher‑frequency grocery orders and incremental revenue opportunities in a large market. Uber Inks Deal With T&T Supermarket for Grocery Delivery In Canada
- Neutral Sentiment: Autonomous/robot delivery competition — Coverage on Serve Robotics questions whether its signed restaurant footprint (3,600 locations) can achieve the dense, profitable networks needed to scale. This is a competitor watch item: if robot delivery succeeds, it could pressure Eats margins; if not, it reduces competitive risk. Can Serve Robotics Convert 3,600 Restaurants Into Profitable Density?
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor engagement — Uber presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available), offering investors updated strategy and execution color; useful for sentiment but not an immediate catalyst. Uber Presents at Morgan Stanley Conference (Transcript)
- Negative Sentiment: Securities‑fraud investigation notice — The Portnoy Law Firm announced a probe into possible securities fraud at Uber and may pursue a class action. Such investigations can increase headline risk and uncertainty, particularly if they lead to litigation or disclosures. Uber Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm
- Negative Sentiment: Jury verdict tied to background‑check errors — A federal jury awarded $680,000 to an Uber driver in a suit against SambaSafety for erroneous reporting that led to deactivation. While the defendant is a third party, the case highlights operational and reputational exposure around driver vetting processes. Consumer Justice Law Firm Wins $680,000 Jury Verdict
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary warning on volatility — Market commentary (Forbes) cautions Uber’s rallies can reverse quickly, reminding investors of the stock’s historical volatility and downside risk despite recent gains. Why Uber Stock’s Rally Might Hit A Roadblock
Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.
In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
