Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $850.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s current price.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $526.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lumentum to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.94.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $694.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.62. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $783.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,580,182. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total transaction of $3,664,371.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,812,934.31. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8,579.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $474,495,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,062,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 82.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,745,000 after acquiring an additional 994,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Situational Awareness LP increased its holdings in Lumentum by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,577,000 after acquiring an additional 880,800 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia strategic deal — Nvidia committed $2 billion to Lumentum to accelerate optics R&D and U.S. production capacity, a direct customer commitment that de‑risks large capital expansion and secures high‑margin AI demand. Read More.

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

