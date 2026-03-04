Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4,125.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $694.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 213.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $783.80.

Insider Activity

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.29, for a total transaction of $2,389,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,625.53. The trade was a 66.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total transaction of $3,664,371.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,812,934.31. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia committed to a $2 billion strategic investment in Lumentum to accelerate R&D and U.S. photonics capacity — a direct customer/funding commitment that de‑risks large capital expansion tied to AI infrastructure demand. Read More.

Analysts and sector research continue to position Lumentum as a top beneficiary of the multi‑year optics upcycle driven by hyperscaler AI spending — supporting a longer‑term bullish thesis. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised Lumentum’s price target to $750 (Equal Weight), signaling additional analyst upside and reinforcing the view that valuation can move higher if growth/profits track AI demand. Read More.

Barclays raised Lumentum’s price target to $750 (Equal Weight), signaling additional analyst upside and reinforcing the view that valuation can move higher if growth/profits track AI demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary emphasizes that much of the recent move is theme-driven (AI optics rally) rather than new company-level revenue disclosures; this supports momentum but increases sensitivity to sector sentiment. Read More.

Market commentary emphasizes that much of the recent move is theme-driven (AI optics rally) rather than new company-level revenue disclosures; this supports momentum but increases sensitivity to sector sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Lumentum’s management presentation at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference is available (transcript), useful for detail on capacity plans and margins but not a near‑term market mover by itself. Read More.

Lumentum’s management presentation at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference is available (transcript), useful for detail on capacity plans and margins but not a near‑term market mover by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term profit‑taking hit the stock after a sectorwide surge; headlines noted LITE was among names “hammered” as investors locked in gains following the Nvidia announcement. That selling pressure explains today’s pullback. Read More.

Short‑term profit‑taking hit the stock after a sectorwide surge; headlines noted LITE was among names “hammered” as investors locked in gains following the Nvidia announcement. That selling pressure explains today’s pullback. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High-profile commentary urged caution: Jim Cramer said he would be a seller rather than a buyer after the recent rally, which can amplify retail selling. Read More.

High-profile commentary urged caution: Jim Cramer said he would be a seller rather than a buyer after the recent rally, which can amplify retail selling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares on Feb. 27 (~$3.66M), reducing his stake ~7.4% — a data point some investors view negatively even if the sale may be non‑operational. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Northland Securities set a $350.00 price target on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $526.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Lumentum to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.19.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

