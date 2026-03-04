Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $692.00 and last traded at $676.5550, with a volume of 985747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $658.08.

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $592.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $665.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.50.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.4%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tempo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, KW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. KW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

