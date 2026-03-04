Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR Stake Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,246 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Loar worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loar in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Loar by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Loar by 8,383.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Loar by 347.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Loar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Loar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOAR opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. Loar Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Loar had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $131.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

