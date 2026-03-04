Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LTH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Life Time Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $26.14 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.51%.The company had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $44,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,352.90. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 12,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $359,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 110,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,268.25. The trade was a 9.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,790 shares of company stock worth $616,677. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Life Time Group by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 201.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 2,741.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company’s core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

