Lianhe Sowell International Group (NASDAQ:LHSW) versus Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Financial Analysis

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) and Lianhe Sowell International Group (NASDAQ:LHSW) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kion Group and Lianhe Sowell International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kion Group 2.12% 4.03% 1.31% Lianhe Sowell International Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kion Group and Lianhe Sowell International Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kion Group $12.78 billion 0.62 $260.27 million $0.50 30.38 Lianhe Sowell International Group $36.54 million 0.23 $3.12 million N/A N/A

Kion Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lianhe Sowell International Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kion Group and Lianhe Sowell International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kion Group 1 2 1 1 2.40 Lianhe Sowell International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Kion Group beats Lianhe Sowell International Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands. The company also manufactures and sells spare parts; leases and rents industrial trucks and related items; and offers maintenance and repair, and fleet management services, as well as provides finance solutions. In addition, it provides integrated technology and software solutions, including automated guided vehicle systems, palletizers, storage and picking equipment, automated storage and retrieval systems, sorters, and conveyors under the Dematic brand. The company was formerly known as KION Holding 1 GmbH. KION GROUP AG was founded in 2006 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About Lianhe Sowell International Group

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in trading of electronic products and software development. Its products include Intelligent traffic, low voltage Intelligent Integration, Industrial Intelligence, Industrial machine vision, and precision visual Al painting robot. The company was founded by Yue Zhu on April 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

