Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,161.00 to $1,168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,070.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,007.37 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,050.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $936.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

