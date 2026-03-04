Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $953,000 Position in CuriosityStream Inc. $CURI

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 179,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CURI. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

CuriosityStream stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at CuriosityStream

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is currently -355.56%.

In related news, CFO Phillip Brady Hayden sold 17,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $65,702.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 101,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,267.92. The trade was a 14.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream, Inc (NASDAQ: CURI) is a global streaming media company specializing in factual content across science, nature, history and technology. Founded in 2015 by John Hendricks, the founder of the Discovery Channel, CuriosityStream offers on-demand documentaries, series and short-form programming designed to inform and entertain viewers with high-quality educational content. The company’s library features both original productions and licensed titles, covering topics such as space exploration, wildlife conservation, archaeology and cutting-edge scientific research.

Since its launch, CuriosityStream has expanded its reach to subscribers in more than 175 countries, delivering content in multiple languages and via a range of platforms.

