Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $804,000 Position in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,133,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,105,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.35 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 7.30%.Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.520-1.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

GTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $39.00 price target on Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE: GTES) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered power transmission belts and fluid power products. The company’s portfolio includes synchronous belts, V-belts, hose assemblies, fittings and hydraulic components designed to support a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. Gates Industrial serves sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation and consumer markets, offering solutions that improve performance, reliability and efficiency in demanding operating environments.

In its power transmission segment, Gates Industrial produces high-strength belts engineered for precise motion control and minimal maintenance.

