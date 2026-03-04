Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,570 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 72.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4,626.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 69,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $320.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.20.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $402.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $380.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $445.52.

In related news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total value of $1,259,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,883.14. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

