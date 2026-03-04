Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) CAO Tonya Stevens Sells 3,230 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $308,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 62,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,364.76. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $108.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,676.34, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.64.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

