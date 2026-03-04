Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,098 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $791,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 393,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 8,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.98, for a total transaction of $792,468.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,389.96. The trade was a 46.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 8,123 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $856,164.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 81,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,623,406.40. This represents a 9.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 557,907 shares of company stock worth $48,954,443. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 684.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.58.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

