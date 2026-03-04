Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.53. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $2.3570, with a volume of 10,173,493 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $3.40) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 7.1%

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 54.18% and a negative return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $294.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 19,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $26,420.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 342,945 shares in the company, valued at $469,834.65. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Josh R. Marion sold 19,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $26,928.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 197,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,450.33. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 272,844 shares of company stock valued at $377,592 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.