Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.04, but opened at $35.2350. Kone Oyj shares last traded at $35.4805, with a volume of 1,525 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNYJY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kone Oyj to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kone Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kone Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Kone Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kone Oyj Trading Down 1.3%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kone Oyj had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 8.76%.The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kone Oyj Company Profile



Kone Oyj is a Finland-based company that designs, manufactures and services elevators, escalators and automatic building doors. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Espoo, Kone has grown into a global provider of people-flow solutions, supplying new equipment as well as modernization and maintenance services for a wide range of buildings, including residential, commercial, healthcare, retail and transportation facilities.

The company’s core activities include the engineering and installation of elevator and escalator systems, ongoing maintenance programs to ensure safety and uptime, and modernization of aging equipment to improve performance and energy efficiency.

