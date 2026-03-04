Kite Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (KITE)

Kite (KITE) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Kite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kite has a market cap of $0.41 and $250.86 million worth of Kite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kite has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kite alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,218.51 or 0.99699515 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,496.08 or 0.99812289 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kite Coin Profile

Kite’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2025. Kite’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1 coins. Kite’s official message board is medium.com/@kiteai. The official website for Kite is gokite.ai. Kite’s official Twitter account is @gokiteai.

Kite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kite (KITE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Kite has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Kite is 0.23038148 USD and is up 14.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 205 active market(s) with $247,817,564.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gokite.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.