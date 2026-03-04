Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Landing Point Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Landing Point Financial Group LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 545.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $261.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $288.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.95 and its 200 day moving average is $271.97.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Growth Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Growth Index.

