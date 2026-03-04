Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 182,716 Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 182,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,397,000 after acquiring an additional 69,967 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,538,000. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region. DIHP was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

