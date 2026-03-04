Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF $CGDG

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 279.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,561 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 139,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 127,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDG opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1841 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

