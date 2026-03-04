Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,417,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,161,000 after purchasing an additional 231,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 673,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,633,000 after buying an additional 209,579 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 207.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 94,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 63,746 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 45,234 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 414,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,609 shares during the period.

FTLS opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $72.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.35.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

