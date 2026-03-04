Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,808 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $161,994,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,506 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,153,000 after buying an additional 96,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,385,000 after purchasing an additional 77,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 453,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,397,000 after buying an additional 77,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $148.68 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $152.42. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day moving average is $138.28.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.