Kevin Drohan Sells 675 Shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) CAO Kevin Drohan sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $62,511.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,055.82. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST stock opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 763.73 and a beta of 0.80. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $121.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.81.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $469.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.32 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Stories Impacting Casella Waste Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,816,000 after acquiring an additional 300,102 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $18,888,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Casella Waste Systems this week:

Quarterly results: Casella reported a beat on EPS for the February quarter ($0.30 vs. $0.22 consensus) and ~9.7% revenue growth year-over-year—evidence of operational momentum that can support valuation despite a slim net margin.

Institutional accumulation: Large funds (Vanguard, Invesco, Wasatch, Capital Research, Conestoga) materially increased stakes in Q4, signaling long-term confidence and providing a steady demand base for the stock.

Investor events: Management will present updates at upcoming Raymond James and J.P. Morgan investor conferences—useful for forward guidance/visibility but not an immediate fundamental change.

Short-interest reporting appears erroneous: feeds show "0 shares" and NaN changes with a 0.0 days-to-cover metric — this is likely a data glitch and does not indicate a genuine surge in short activity. Monitor corrected filings before treating short-interest as a driver.

Insider selling: CEO John W. Casella sold 6,726 shares (~$93.10 avg), President Edmond Coletta sold 3,812 shares (~$93.70 avg), and CAO Kevin Drohan sold 675 shares (~$92.61 avg) on Feb. 27. The CEO's sale (~19% reduction in his position) is the most notable and is likely pressuring sentiment given the size and role of the seller.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.22.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

