JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,531 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the January 29th total of 8,349 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,191 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $135.18. 3,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,789. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.87. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $101.63 and a 1-year high of $137.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,261,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors. JPUS was launched on Sep 29, 2015 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

