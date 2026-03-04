JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF $EUSB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,658 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.39% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $16,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EUSB. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 193.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

EUSB stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $44.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities. EUSB was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

