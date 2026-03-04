JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242,611 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of Virtu Financial worth $15,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 258.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth $43,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 28,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,104,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,477.54. This represents a 19.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Molluso sold 200,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $7,776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 326,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,624.80. This represents a 37.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,458,644. 47.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIRT opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.73. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 10.43%.The firm had revenue of $969.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Virtu Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) is a leading global electronic trading firm specializing in market making, liquidity provision and trade execution services across a broad range of asset classes. Leveraging advanced quantitative models and proprietary trading technology, Virtu provides continuous bid and ask quotes in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and digital assets. The firm’s infrastructure is designed to operate at high speeds and low latencies, enabling tight spreads and efficient price discovery for its clients.

In addition to its market-making activities, Virtu offers agency execution services, algorithmic trading strategies and transaction cost analysis tools.

