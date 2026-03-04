JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.05 Million Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares $TCBK

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,657 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.11% of TriCo Bancshares worth $16,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 17.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 74.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $204,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCBK. Zacks Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.63.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Chico, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and commercial clients. Offering a full suite of deposit accounts, lending solutions and digital banking tools, TriCo Bancshares combines personalized service with modern technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The company’s core products and services include commercial and consumer lending, deposit and cash management solutions, mortgage banking, and agricultural financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.