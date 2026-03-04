JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 145.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $16,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGGO. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 43,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 3.1%

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.3978 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 227.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

