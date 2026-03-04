JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 5,604 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Dillard’s worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 14.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 756.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,554,000 after buying an additional 62,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 75.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,388,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 18.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $524.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $184.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $519.67.

NYSE DDS opened at $611.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $640.37 and its 200 day moving average is $620.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.24 and a 1 year high of $741.97.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $13.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.98 by $3.07. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 8.81%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

Dillard’s, Inc (NYSE:DDS), headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard’s equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

