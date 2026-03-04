JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of AppFolio worth $14,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 2,116.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 373.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in AppFolio by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 6,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $1,181,829.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,982,111.60. This represents a 11.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPF. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut AppFolio from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on AppFolio from $311.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on AppFolio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AppFolio from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

AppFolio Stock Up 4.3%

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $188.40 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $326.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.57.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $248.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.56 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 14.82%.The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc is a Santa Barbara–based provider of cloud-based software solutions for the property management and legal industries. Founded in 2006 by former software executives, the company went public on the NASDAQ under the symbol APPF in 2015. Its original offering, AppFolio Property Manager, automates accounting, marketing, leasing, and maintenance functions for residential, commercial, student housing, and community association managers.

In 2019, AppFolio expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of MyCase, a web-based legal practice management platform for small to mid-size law firms.

