Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 6,842 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,239.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL stock opened at $91.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.56. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

