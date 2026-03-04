Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 7.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Chubb by 26.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.5% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Chubb from $279.00 to $259.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $283.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on Chubb from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 1.4%

CB stock opened at $338.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.78. The company has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $264.10 and a fifty-two week high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

