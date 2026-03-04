Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,450 Newmont Corporation $NEM

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Newmont by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Newmont by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 176.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 285,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2,417.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 8.0%

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.11. The company has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $134.88.

Newmont Increases Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 15.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $99.90 to $123.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Newmont from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price objective on Newmont from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.68.

Key Headlines Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals: Newmont reported a large Q4 beat, record free cash flow and raised shareholder returns (dividend increase), which underpins longer-term investor support. Markets Seek Shelter as Gold Shines Brightest

Strong fundamentals: Newmont reported a large Q4 beat, record free cash flow and raised shareholder returns (dividend increase), which underpins longer-term investor support. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst action: Citigroup bumped its price target to $150 and kept a “buy” stance, adding a material upside scenario for the stock. Citigroup Raises PT to $150

Bullish analyst action: Citigroup bumped its price target to $150 and kept a “buy” stance, adding a material upside scenario for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Upgrade tailwind: Sanford C. Bernstein recently upgraded Newmont, supporting investor demand from momentum and institutional buyers. Newmont Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Upgrade tailwind: Sanford C. Bernstein recently upgraded Newmont, supporting investor demand from momentum and institutional buyers. Positive Sentiment: Options activity: Unusually heavy call buying suggests some traders were positioned for further upside ahead of today’s moves (can amplify volatility). (No article link)

Options activity: Unusually heavy call buying suggests some traders were positioned for further upside ahead of today’s moves (can amplify volatility). (No article link) Neutral Sentiment: Small analyst trim: TD Securities trimmed its target slightly to $118 with a “hold” rating — a modest change that by itself is unlikely to cause a large move but adds to mixed signals. BayStreet.CA

Small analyst trim: TD Securities trimmed its target slightly to $118 with a “hold” rating — a modest change that by itself is unlikely to cause a large move but adds to mixed signals. Negative Sentiment: Gold pullback / sector profit-taking: Reports point to a retreat in bullion that triggered broad selling across gold miners and forced short-term profit-taking after a recent rally — the most direct driver of today’s decline. Newmont slides as gold pulls back

Gold pullback / sector profit-taking: Reports point to a retreat in bullion that triggered broad selling across gold miners and forced short-term profit-taking after a recent rally — the most direct driver of today’s decline. Negative Sentiment: Headline coverage of the drop: Market commentary (including The Motley Fool) highlights the sharp, short-term selling and frames the move as tied to shifting risk sentiment rather than company deterioration. Why Newmont Corporation Stock Just Dropped

Headline coverage of the drop: Market commentary (including The Motley Fool) highlights the sharp, short-term selling and frames the move as tied to shifting risk sentiment rather than company deterioration. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting analyst views & institutional flows: Alongside upgrades, some firms (e.g., CIBC) have cut targets sharply and Quiver’s data shows sizeable institutional rebalancing and insider selling that can exacerbate downside on a weak metals tape. CIBC Cuts Newmont Price Target

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

