Johnson Service Group’s (JSG) Sector perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 150 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 178.33.

Shares of JSG traded up GBX 0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 130.40. 623,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £492.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04. Johnson Service Group has a 52-week low of GBX 118.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 160.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 140.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 141.21.

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 12.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Service Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.12%.

Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.

Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.

Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.

A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.

