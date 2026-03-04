John Lawrence Hopkins Sells 82,667 Shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 82,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $1,010,190.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,959.96. The trade was a 41.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NuScale Power Trading Down 3.9%
Shares of SMR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.54. 23,022,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,693,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. NuScale Power Corporation has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $57.42.
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%.The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about NuScale Power
Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish sector piece arguing NuScale’s NRC Standard Design Approval and first‑mover position make it the leading SMR play for AI/data‑center baseload demand; note also the firm’s reported ~$1.3B cash runway. Article Link
- Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool included NuScale among “2 Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy in March,” supporting retail interest and reinforcing demand narratives for SMR exposure. Article Link
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street price‑target resets: Goldman Sachs and RBC cut targets to $14 (Goldman: neutral; RBC: sector perform), and Canaccord trimmed its target — these compress upside expectations but are mixed rather than uniformly bearish. Analyst Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑class‑action filings and law‑firm investor alerts allege misstatements tied to the ENTRA1 commercialization partnership; April 20, 2026 is the lead‑plaintiff deadline — creates legal overhang and liability risk. Rosen PR
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: director Corp Fluor sold ~463,747 shares (~$6.1M at ~$13.15) and several senior executives (CEO, CFO, CTO, COO) disclosed recent sales reducing their holdings — large insider exits often weigh on sentiment. SEC Form 4 (Corp Fluor)
- Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its target to $11.50 and issued a “sell” rating — a headline bearish call from a major broker that likely pressured shares. Benzinga Note
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage scrutinizing the ENTRA1 partnership and valuation after the legal filings highlights execution and disclosure risk that could affect future partnerships or PPAs (e.g., TVA discussions). Yahoo Article
NuScale Power Company Profile
NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.
At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NuScale Power
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.