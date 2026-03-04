John Lawrence Hopkins Sells 82,667 Shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 82,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $1,010,190.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,959.96. The trade was a 41.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NuScale Power Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of SMR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.54. 23,022,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,693,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. NuScale Power Corporation has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $57.42.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%.The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NuScale Power from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NuScale Power from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Bullish sector piece arguing NuScale’s NRC Standard Design Approval and first‑mover position make it the leading SMR play for AI/data‑center baseload demand; note also the firm’s reported ~$1.3B cash runway. Article Link

Bullish sector piece arguing NuScale’s NRC Standard Design Approval and first‑mover position make it the leading SMR play for AI/data‑center baseload demand; note also the firm’s reported ~$1.3B cash runway. Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool included NuScale among “2 Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy in March,” supporting retail interest and reinforcing demand narratives for SMR exposure. Article Link

The Motley Fool included NuScale among “2 Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy in March,” supporting retail interest and reinforcing demand narratives for SMR exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street price‑target resets: Goldman Sachs and RBC cut targets to $14 (Goldman: neutral; RBC: sector perform), and Canaccord trimmed its target — these compress upside expectations but are mixed rather than uniformly bearish. Analyst Coverage

Wall Street price‑target resets: Goldman Sachs and RBC cut targets to $14 (Goldman: neutral; RBC: sector perform), and Canaccord trimmed its target — these compress upside expectations but are mixed rather than uniformly bearish. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑class‑action filings and law‑firm investor alerts allege misstatements tied to the ENTRA1 commercialization partnership; April 20, 2026 is the lead‑plaintiff deadline — creates legal overhang and liability risk. Rosen PR

Multiple securities‑class‑action filings and law‑firm investor alerts allege misstatements tied to the ENTRA1 commercialization partnership; April 20, 2026 is the lead‑plaintiff deadline — creates legal overhang and liability risk. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: director Corp Fluor sold ~463,747 shares (~$6.1M at ~$13.15) and several senior executives (CEO, CFO, CTO, COO) disclosed recent sales reducing their holdings — large insider exits often weigh on sentiment. SEC Form 4 (Corp Fluor)

Significant insider selling: director Corp Fluor sold ~463,747 shares (~$6.1M at ~$13.15) and several senior executives (CEO, CFO, CTO, COO) disclosed recent sales reducing their holdings — large insider exits often weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its target to $11.50 and issued a “sell” rating — a headline bearish call from a major broker that likely pressured shares. Benzinga Note

Citigroup cut its target to $11.50 and issued a “sell” rating — a headline bearish call from a major broker that likely pressured shares. Negative Sentiment: Coverage scrutinizing the ENTRA1 partnership and valuation after the legal filings highlights execution and disclosure risk that could affect future partnerships or PPAs (e.g., TVA discussions). Yahoo Article

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

