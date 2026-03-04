John Jr. Mccoy Sells 585 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) VP John Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $67,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,504.24. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,686,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,201,159. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The stock has a market cap of $197.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 67.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABT

More Abbott Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,713 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.