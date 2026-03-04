Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 6th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

JWEL opened at C$37.05 on Wednesday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$27.90 and a 1 year high of C$39.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Jamieson Wellness had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of C$277.66 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Jamieson Wellness will post 2.1438892 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JWEL shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.25.

Jamieson Wellness Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of branded natural health products, including vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The company operates in two segments: The Jamieson brands and The Strategic Partners. The majority of its revenue comes from the Jamieson brand segment. Some of its brands are Jamieson, Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan. Geographically, most of its revenue is derived from the domestic market.

