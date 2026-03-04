iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.95 and last traded at $111.3780, with a volume of 47455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average of $93.63. The company has a market cap of $610.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,430,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil exploration and production sub-sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are engaged in the exploration for and extraction, production, refining, and supply of oil and gas products.

