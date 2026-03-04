iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Apex Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $333.33 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $349.08. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.64.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

