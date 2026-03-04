iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80,392.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,554,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,122 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,397,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,640,000 after buying an additional 3,406,598 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,577,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,992,000 after buying an additional 345,906 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,194,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,160,000 after buying an additional 238,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,009,000 after buying an additional 236,001 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%

IWP stock opened at $135.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $145.60. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

